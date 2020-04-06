Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 159,101 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,101 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of AGNC Investment worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,761,000 after buying an additional 258,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,469,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after buying an additional 202,791 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,286,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after buying an additional 1,200,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,471,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,273,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after buying an additional 222,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.80. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

