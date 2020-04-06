Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 20,030 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $128.86 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.75.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target (up from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.13.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

