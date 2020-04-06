Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,660 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,236 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Wintrust Financial worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,098,000 after acquiring an additional 379,881 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,069,000 after acquiring an additional 340,349 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $16,442,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $10,649,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,011,000 after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

