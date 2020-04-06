Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 4,248 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $150.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.45 and its 200 day moving average is $175.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.