Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 49,042 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Toll Brothers worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $17.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

