Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 5,013 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 778,005 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,056,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,399,000 after purchasing an additional 390,294 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after purchasing an additional 282,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,235.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 267,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 247,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

WH stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

