Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Solaredge Technologies worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 412.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 106,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,106,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,260,000 after purchasing an additional 191,503 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,596,628.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,316.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 10,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,118,583.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,923,294.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,886 shares of company stock worth $12,670,277 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $74.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $143.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

