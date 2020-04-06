Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Highwoods Properties worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

NYSE HIW opened at $30.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

