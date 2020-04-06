Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Allison Transmission worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

