Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12,941.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.