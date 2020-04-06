Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Life Storage worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 133.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 264,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Life Storage by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $894,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $89.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.08.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

