Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

