Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.08 Million Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBT. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $52.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,884.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $44,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,803 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

