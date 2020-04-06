Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Watsco worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Watsco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 755,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,148,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 729,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,369,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 387,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,808,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $147.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.93. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.46%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

