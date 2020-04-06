Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,580 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,277,000 after purchasing an additional 548,277 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,207,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,664,000 after purchasing an additional 237,425 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,085,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 749,288 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 787,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,669,000 after purchasing an additional 170,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,050,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $34,965,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $40.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.95. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

