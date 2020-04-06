Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.49 Million Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Coupa Software worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 71,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $126.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.87. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $87.20 and a 52-week high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $107,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $43,252.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,935 shares of company stock worth $22,791,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

