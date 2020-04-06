Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.56 Million Stock Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Mdu Resources Group worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.