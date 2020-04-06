Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 308.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 77,573 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Copa worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Copa by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Copa by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPA opened at $35.16 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $116.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

CPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Santander raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

