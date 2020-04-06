Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.51 Million Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,152 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of RLI worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RLI by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $83.10 on Monday. RLI Corp has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.08.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.80%.

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,876.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

