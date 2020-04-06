Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.70 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.85% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 55,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period.

Shares of GNR opened at $30.65 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $48.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17.

