Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.76 Million Position in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,227 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.13% of International Money Express worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter worth $274,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

IMXI stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. International Money Express Inc has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $314.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.06.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.75 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Money Express Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMXI. TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.