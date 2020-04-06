Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.77 Million Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Macy’s worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,259,000 after buying an additional 8,193,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Macy’s by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,149,000 after buying an additional 1,759,329 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,147,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 1,749.8% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 973,574 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Macy’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 24,445,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,582,000 after buying an additional 684,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Several research firms have issued reports on M. Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra lowered shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

