Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Sonoco Products worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 43,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

