Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

