Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 128,449 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 334.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Ceridian HCM worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $1,729,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.65.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $39.21 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

