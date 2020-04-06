Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 153,876 Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,876 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.96% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John T. Andreacio acquired 5,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Rue acquired 4,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 209,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,783.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $128.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.75.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

