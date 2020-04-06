Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 27,332 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $12.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

