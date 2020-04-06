Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 301,513 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,513 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,201,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,699,000 after purchasing an additional 354,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,438,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,945 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,197,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 142,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,987,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,683 shares during the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBT. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

