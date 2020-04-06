Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Lancaster Colony worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,374,000 after purchasing an additional 66,985 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 15.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $124.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.32. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $166.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

LANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CL King initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

