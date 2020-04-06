Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $780,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $69.94 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.35.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

