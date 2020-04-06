Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of New York Community Bancorp worth $9,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

