Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,890 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of People’s United Financial worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $9.51 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

