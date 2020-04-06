Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.29% of Lithia Motors worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.22.

NYSE LAD opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.76. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

