Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Portland General Electric worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.43. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

