Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,278 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.30% of Valley National Bancorp worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Jennifer W. Steans purchased 55,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter V. Maio purchased 20,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Insiders purchased 82,000 shares of company stock worth $680,560 in the last 90 days. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.