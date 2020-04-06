Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 804,551 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of WPX Energy worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,973,000 after buying an additional 1,821,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,241,000 after buying an additional 1,901,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,003,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,489,000 after buying an additional 585,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,191,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,334,000 after buying an additional 473,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,867,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,883,000 after buying an additional 366,025 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.52.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

