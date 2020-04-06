Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 16,709 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,941 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,709 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of First Solar worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 117,985 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 84,252 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in First Solar by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,734 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,523 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 266,510 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 260,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $34.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cascend Securities cut their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $252,153.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,177.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,151 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

