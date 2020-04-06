Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 19,546 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of NuVasive worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,863,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 134,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 1,569.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,157,000 after buying an additional 73,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 66,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUVA opened at $43.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

