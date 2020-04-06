Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 40,325 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,325 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Texas Roadhouse worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,501,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 581,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,752,000 after buying an additional 432,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,775,000 after buying an additional 260,734 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,874.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 181,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 570,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,145,000 after buying an additional 137,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $72.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.