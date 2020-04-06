Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 83,714 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 83,714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Hanesbrands worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,770,000 after buying an additional 697,808 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,299 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,624,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,022,000 after purchasing an additional 535,399 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,473,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,930,000 after purchasing an additional 534,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,139,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,563,000 after purchasing an additional 677,254 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.