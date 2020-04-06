Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 87,202 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 87,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 19,490,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $631,269,000 after acquiring an additional 230,642 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,474,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,231 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,354,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,641,000 after acquiring an additional 752,447 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,535,000 after acquiring an additional 941,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

NYSE CNQ opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

