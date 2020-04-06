Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of SYNNEX worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 122,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX opened at $67.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,793.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares in the company, valued at $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,738. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.