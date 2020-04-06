AllSafe Price Up 14.3% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $338,650.36 and approximately $769.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

