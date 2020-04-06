Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

MDRX stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.58. 105,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,379. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black bought 33,783 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

