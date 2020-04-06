Almeela (KZE) Hits Market Cap of $302,898.72

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Almeela has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Almeela token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Almeela has a total market cap of $302,898.72 and approximately $499.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Almeela

Almeela (KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

