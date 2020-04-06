Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,285 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 528,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $105.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $134.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

