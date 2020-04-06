Alpha Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,358.00 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 187.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded up 249.4% against the US dollar. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $189,238.93 and approximately $1,358.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinLim, Token Store and EtherFlyer.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02635352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00205810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034339 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,734,757 tokens. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

