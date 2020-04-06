Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

GOOG stock traded up $64.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,162.50. The stock had a trading volume of 943,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,578. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,286.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,317.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,163,557 shares of company stock worth $141,144,223 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

