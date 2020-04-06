Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lessened by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $89.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,186.92. 2,660,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,286.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,317.74. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $754.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,163,557 shares of company stock worth $141,144,223 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

