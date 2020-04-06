Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.3% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,497.13.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $76.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,169.47. 1,819,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,284.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,316.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

